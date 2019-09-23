Colton Herta and the #88 Capstone Turbine Honda sweep the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif. (September 22, 2019) Colton Herta and the No. 88 Capstone Turbine Honda team dominated the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend after pacing the field in Thursday’s open test, securing the pole starting position, and leading 84 of 90 laps to win today’s race.

Herta finishes seventh in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship standings with two wins, three pole starting positions, seven Firestone Fast Six starts, and eight top-ten finishes.

“I’m incredibly happy with how today went,” said Colton Herta. “It was spectacular! The No. 88 Capstone Turbine Honda car was amazing today, and the crew guys had three fantastic pit stops. Now, I’m ready for some victory tacos after today’s win. The end of today’s race was really tough with Will Power right behind me, but we were able to hold him off. It means a lot to come home with a victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and to finish the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season on a high.”