Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, September 22nd 2019

Colton Herta claims IndyCar Series pole at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi round out top three qualifiers for Honda Sunday’s season finale will determine drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles MONTEREY, Calif. (September 21, 2019) – NTT IndyCar Series rookie standout Colton Herta edged five-time series champion Scott Dixon to claim the pole…