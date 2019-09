By Patrick Stephan First, Rossi’s issue in practice session #1 was described as “hardware” by Rob Edwards of Andretti Autosport. They seemed to be doing a lot of work around the footbox/right side suspension, before finally getting him in to the car at the end of the session. As noted earlier, after the session, INDYCAR…



