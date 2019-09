Good morning from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. You’ll get Patrick on the NTT IndyCar Series side of things this weekend, while I (Steve) will have the all the Road To Indy Presented by Cooper Tires action. Oliver Askew (Andretti Autosport) just has to start both races to clinch the Indy Lights championship and three-race IndyCar…



