Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, September 19th 2019

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA, MONTEREY, CALIF TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 Chevrolet aims to wrap up season titles Team Penske teammates are championship contenders Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud aim for second titles Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey concludes exciting season 14th consecutive year…