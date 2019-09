Monterey, CA (September 19, 2019) – The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season is coming to an end this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Dale Coyne Racing rookie Santino Ferrucci is hoping to accomplish at least one more feat during the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, that of taking home the IndyCar Rookie of the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.