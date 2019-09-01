Richmond Raceway and INDYCAR announce a multi-year deal for the NTT IndyCar Series to return to America’s Premier Short Track. For the first time in 11 years, the NTT IndyCar Series will race at Richmond “under the lights” on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Richmond will host a festival headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, welcoming fans to engage in a speed-themed weekend event on June 26-27, 2020 (Richmond IndyCar landing page here).

Tickets for the return of INDYCAR at Richmond are on sale starting at $25 today. Tickets for the NTT IndyCar Series race on Saturday, June 27, 2020 are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com

“Richmond Raceway is proud to welcome INDYCAR back to America’s Premier Short Track for the 2020 race season,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Richmond’s history in motorsports dates back to 1946 when the track hosted two AAA Championship Car events. After an eleven-year absence, we look forward to the return of the NTT IndyCar Series to Richmond as part of a weekend festival built around speed.”

Richmond has a storied history with INDYCAR having hosted nine events between 2001-2009. On June 29, 2001, Richmond became the first track that was less than one-mile that INDYCAR held a race. The NTT IndyCar Series completed its 10,000th lap in series history at America’s Premier Short Track in that first race won by Buddy Lazier.

The 2020 two-day race weekend will fall on the same weekend utilized for the previous NTT IndyCar Series races at Richmond dating back to 2001.

“We are pleased to return to the Mid-Atlantic region, one we know to be full of INDYCAR fans,” said INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles. “We’re also excited to return to historic Richmond Raceway, which was recently reimagined with a $30 million redevelopment project that modernized the infield for a better fan experience.”

Scott Dixon (2003, 2009) and Sam Hornish Jr. (2002, 2006) are tied for the most wins in INDYCAR history at Richmond. Dixon is a five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018) and the retired Hornish Jr. is a three-time champion (2001, 2002, and 2006).

“I’ve always been a big fan of Indy cars on short ovals. It’s some of the most exciting racing out there in my opinion,” said Scott Dixon, driver of the No. 9 for Chip Ganassi Racing. “I think everyone is looking forward to returning to Richmond Raceway. It’s a great city and a fantastic track. Our sponsor PNC Bank also has a presence in Richmond, so I think you’re going to see a lot of Chip Ganassi Racing No. 9 supporters in orange and blue come race weekend.”

Helio Castroneves (2004, 2006) and Dario Franchitti (2007, 2009) are tied for the most INDYCAR pole positions in track history. In 2005, Castroneves won the closest race in track history besting Franchitti by .056 of a second. He also set the INDYCAR qualifying record at Richmond at 176.244 miles per hour (mph) in 2003.

Tony Kanaan (2008), 2004 NTT IndyCar Series champion, joins Castroneves and Dixon as the only active NTT IndyCar Series drivers who have won races previously at Richmond.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this news. I love racing in Richmond and I believe that it’s a track that suits INDYCAR very well, creating very good races,” said Tony Kanaan, driver of the No. 14 for A.J. Foyt Enterprises. “I was fortunate to win there in the past and I’m looking forward to do it again.”

The weekend festival will be built around speed in numerous forms headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series to unite the Mid-Atlantic region at America’s Premier Short Track. More details about the festival will be announced in the near future.

Tickets for the NTT IndyCar Series race at America’s Premier Short Track start at $25 with special youth 16-and-under pricing at $10. RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders, who have renewed for the 2020 season, have the opportunity for a special ticket offer for INDYCAR. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

For more on INDYCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series, visit indycar.com.