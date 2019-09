Most of the field is starting on the Firestone primary black tires. Here’s the full starting lineup with tire designation below. SP Car Driver Tire 1 88 Colton Herta Alternate 2 12 Will Power Alternate 3 9 Scott Dixon Alternate 4 60 Jack Harvey Primary 5 10 Felix Rosenqvist Primary 6 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Primary…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.