Dale Coyne Racing rookie Santino Ferrucci was on his way to another top 10 finish at the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday, but unfortunately for the rookie, an electrical issue aboard his #19 Cly-Del Manufacturing car ended his day early, for the first time this season.

Ferrucci, who was starting 14th in what was his 20th NTT IndyCar Series race, avoided a multi-car incident at turn 1 on the opening lap and moved into 12th place. The 19 crew then elected to pit under the caution period which meant that Ferrucci would take the restart from 16th.

The rookie returned to pit lane on Lap 28 from 15th, and with his different pit strategy moved up to sixth before heading back to pit lane on Lap 46. Following the stop, Ferrucci continued in 15th and made his way up to seventh before making his final stop on Lap 75.

While the rookie returned to the track in 12th, he was on his way to a top 10 finish when an electrical issue caused the #19 car to stop on track. Unable to continue in the race, Ferrucci ended up 17th on the final results sheet.

“The day started pretty well as we were able to avoid a massive pile up in Turn 1 at the start,” expressed Ferrucci. “After that, we decided to try a different strategy, but it didn’t quite pan out for us and near the end of the race we had an electrical issue that put an early end to our race. It’s unfortunate, because we were on our way to another Top 10 finish and that puts us in a hard place going into Laguna for the rookie championship. We’ll bounce back and do our best at the season finale in a few weeks.”

With today’s result, Ferrucci moves back to second place in the Rookie of the Year standings, 26 points out of first place. He now also sits 10th in the overall driver championship.

The Dale Coyne Racing team will now have two weekends off from racing before returning to the track for the final round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey takes place September 20 to 22, 2019 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.