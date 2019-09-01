James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“I had an okay start, was nice and clear into Turn 1, and then just got broadsided. I guess Graham [Rahal] got into the back of Zach [Veach]… I watched the replay and Graham’s right-side tires are on the white line. If no other cars were there, he wouldn’t physically get through Turn 1. I don’t know what he was thinking. This is frustrating. Third race in a row we’ve been hit on Lap 1. I was joking with the guys, I think we should actually paint a target on our car so maybe we don’t get hit. It’s unfortunate. We just can’t catch a break. Conor did an incredible job jumping in this weekend and putting the Arrow car into the top 10, and I think we had more pace than we were able to show in qualifying, so we were really excited for the race. I think we were going to be able to move up and be competitive. We’ll never know.”

Conor Daly

No. 7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Overall, we have to focus on the positives from this weekend. Great qualifying – all the team cars were in the top 10. It was a true pleasure working with this team again. Great people, great partner in Arrow Electronics. Sometimes we can’t control some of the factors in these races, and sadly James and I got caught up in someone else’s mistake. Our cars were quick, we were on for a good race and it is a shame, but definitely thankful for this chance.”

Jack Harvey

No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“My day was unfortunately cut pretty short. I had a great start and was able to get into P3 on the exit of Turn 2. Then on the restart I lost a place to Will Power who was on [Firestone alternate tires] reds and I was on [Firestone primary tires] blacks. I knew that I was far enough away from Ryan [Hunter-Reay] that I actually deactivated push to pass because I was so clear into the corner. The No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda showed great pace all weekend and we have made some real good gains this year. I am proud of everyone this weekend, it’s just disappointing that we weren’t able to get the result today that we deserved.”