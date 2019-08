Statement on the driver change of the No. 7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda:

Following a request from Alfa Romeo Racing for Marcus Ericsson to be on the ground at this weekend’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has granted Marcus a release from his driving duties for the NTT IndyCar Series race weekend in Portland. Conor Daly will pilot the No. 7 Arrow SPM Honda at this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland.