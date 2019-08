CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE AUGUST 28, 2019 Chevrolet drivers aim to add to points total Team Penske teammates are 1-2 in championship standings Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud are top contenders Chevrolet has amassed eight wins in the 15 races Nine pole starts complement…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.