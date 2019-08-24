Madison, IL (August 23, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing rookie Santino Ferrucci picked up his best NTT IndyCar Series start on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway by qualifying sixth for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. After ending the first practice session of the day in first place, Ferrucci was the 11th car to take to the 1.25-mile track. The driver of the #19 Cly-Del Manufacturing car immediately jumped to the top with a first lap of 184.535mph (24.3856 seconds). He then followed up that lap with an even quicker one at 185.126mph (24.3078 seconds) for a two-lap average of 184.830mph. The rookie remained in the provisional pole position until his teammate Sebastien Bourdais knocked him off the top spot a couple of cars later. With nine more cars to go, Ferrucci would end up sixth, and the fastest rookie, once everyone had made their qualifying runs. “I’m really happy with our qualifying run,” said Ferrucci. “We have good momentum going right now and things are going really well. The car was great in practice this morning and I was confident going into qualifying. I took it a bit easy on the first lap but when I saw how great the track was I pushed harder on the second one. The #19 Cly-Del Manufacturing Honda was awesome in qualifying so hopefully our race car will be as good and we can go out and pass some cars tomorrow.”