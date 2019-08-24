 

Bourdais Runs Second for Honda in St. LouisQualifying

Sebastien Bourdais Qualifies Second at World Wide Technology Raceway
Teammate Santino Ferrucci leads rookie field, will start sixth
Honda drivers claim seven of top 10 qualifying spots

 

MADISON, Ill. (August 23, 2019) – Sebastien Bourdais led the Honda field today at World Wide Technology Racewayin qualifying for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.  The outside front row start is the best of the 2019 season for the veteran Bourdais and his best qualifying performance at 1.25-mile WWT oval, located just outside of St. Louis.

 

Takuma Sato rebounded from his opening-lap crash last week at Pocono Raceway to qualify fifth in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda with Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing teammate, Santino Ferrucci, leading the rookie field at WWT Raceway with the sixth-fastest qualifying run.

 

The fourth row of the 22-car starting field will be headed by the Honda of James Hinchcliffe in seventh, with championship contender Scott Dixon lining up eighth.  Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay will start ninth, with Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top 10 in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

 

Live television coverage of Saturday’s 248-lap race, the final oval race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, starts at 8 p.m. EDT on the NBC Sports Network.

 

Sebastien Bourdais (DCR with Vasser-Sullivan RacingHonda) Qualified secondA front-row start, we’ll definitely take it.  This [track] is like ‘full commitment’, feeling out the car [on the warmup lap] and the tires, and then just really ‘working it’ on the timed laps.  You’ve got to trust your car, and you’ve really got to ‘send it’ into the corners, it’s a lot of commitment.  The consequences [of a mistake] are pretty high, too.  It’s not like you’re going around at 120 mph [here].  Average speed is 185, 186 mph.  That means we’re entering Turn One at Two-oh-something (200+ mph).  It’s substantial, but I really enjoy it.”

 

NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Circuit:​​World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) Madison, IL

2018 Winner:Will Power (Team Penske)155.644 mph average

Weather:Mostly sunny, warm, 81 degrees F

 

Top-10 Qualifying Results:

Ps.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

Speed mph

Notes

1.

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

Chevrolet

186.508

 

 2.

Sebastien Bourdais

DCR with Vasser-Sullivan

Honda

185.927

 

3.

Will Power

Team Penske

Chevrolet

185.896

 

 4.

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

Chevrolet

185.143

 

 5.

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

185.050

 

 6.

Santino Ferrucci-R

Dale Coyne Racing

Honda

184.830

 

 7.

James Hinchcliffe

Arrow Schmidt Peterson

Honda

184.452

 

 8.

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

184.293

 

9.

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

184.206

 

10.

Felix Rosenqvist-R

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

184.130

 

Other Honda Results

11.

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

184.070

 

12.

Colton Herta

Harding Steinbrenner Racing

Honda

183.399

 

14.

Marcus Ericsson-R

Arrow Schmidt Peterson

Honda

183.130

 

15.

Zach Veach

Andretti Autosport

Honda

182.547

 

16.

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

182.065

 

22.

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport

Honda

175.192

 