Bourdais Runs Second for Honda in St. LouisQualifying

• Sebastien Bourdais Qualifies Second at World Wide Technology Raceway

• Teammate Santino Ferrucci leads rookie field, will start sixth

• Honda drivers claim seven of top 10 qualifying spot s

MADISON, Ill. (August 23, 2019) – Sebastien Bourdais led the Honda field today at World Wide Technology Racewayin qualifying for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The outside front row start is the best of the 2019 season for the veteran Bourdais and his best qualifying performance at 1.25-mile WWT oval, located just outside of St. Louis.

Takuma Sato rebounded from his opening-lap crash last week at Pocono Raceway to qualify fifth in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda with Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing teammate, Santino Ferrucci, leading the rookie field at WWT Raceway with the sixth-fastest qualifying run.

The fourth row of the 22-car starting field will be headed by the Honda of James Hinchcliffe in seventh, with championship contender Scott Dixon lining up eighth. Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay will start ninth, with Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top 10 in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Live television coverage of Saturday’s 248-lap race, the final oval race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, starts at 8 p.m. EDT on the NBC Sports Network.

Sebastien Bourdais (DCR with Vasser-Sullivan RacingHonda) Qualified second: “A front-row start, we’ll definitely take it. This [track] is like ‘full commitment’, feeling out the car [on the warmup lap] and the tires, and then just really ‘working it’ on the timed laps. You’ve got to trust your car, and you’ve really got to ‘send it’ into the corners, it’s a lot of commitment. The consequences [of a mistake] are pretty high, too. It’s not like you’re going around at 120 mph [here]. Average speed is 185, 186 mph. That means we’re entering Turn One at Two-oh-something (200+ mph). It’s substantial, but I really enjoy it.”

NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Circuit:​​World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) Madison, IL

2018 Winner:​Will Power (Team Penske)155.644 mph average

Weather:​Mostly sunny, warm, 81 degrees F

Top-10 Qualifying Results:

Ps. Driver​ Team Manufacturer Speed mph Notes 1. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 186.508 2. Sebastien Bourdais DCR with Vasser-Sullivan​ Honda 185.927 3. Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 185.896 4. Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 185.143 5. Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 185.050 6. Santino Ferrucci-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 184.830 7. James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Honda 184.452 8. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 184.293 9. Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 184.206 10. Felix Rosenqvist-R Chip Ganassi Racing​ Honda 184.130

Other Honda Results