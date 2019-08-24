Bourdais Runs Second for Honda in St. LouisQualifying
MADISON, Ill. (August 23, 2019) – Sebastien Bourdais led the Honda field today at World Wide Technology Racewayin qualifying for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The outside front row start is the best of the 2019 season for the veteran Bourdais and his best qualifying performance at 1.25-mile WWT oval, located just outside of St. Louis.
Takuma Sato rebounded from his opening-lap crash last week at Pocono Raceway to qualify fifth in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda with Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing teammate, Santino Ferrucci, leading the rookie field at WWT Raceway with the sixth-fastest qualifying run.
The fourth row of the 22-car starting field will be headed by the Honda of James Hinchcliffe in seventh, with championship contender Scott Dixon lining up eighth. Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay will start ninth, with Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top 10 in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Live television coverage of Saturday’s 248-lap race, the final oval race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, starts at 8 p.m. EDT on the NBC Sports Network.
Sebastien Bourdais (DCR with Vasser-Sullivan RacingHonda) Qualified second: “A front-row start, we’ll definitely take it. This [track] is like ‘full commitment’, feeling out the car [on the warmup lap] and the tires, and then just really ‘working it’ on the timed laps. You’ve got to trust your car, and you’ve really got to ‘send it’ into the corners, it’s a lot of commitment. The consequences [of a mistake] are pretty high, too. It’s not like you’re going around at 120 mph [here]. Average speed is 185, 186 mph. That means we’re entering Turn One at Two-oh-something (200+ mph). It’s substantial, but I really enjoy it.”
NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Circuit:World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) Madison, IL
2018 Winner:Will Power (Team Penske)155.644 mph average
Weather:Mostly sunny, warm, 81 degrees F
Top-10 Qualifying Results:
|
Ps.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
Speed mph
|
Notes
|
1.
|
Josef Newgarden
|
Team Penske
|
Chevrolet
|
186.508
|
|
2.
|
Sebastien Bourdais
|
DCR with Vasser-Sullivan
|
Honda
|
185.927
|
|
3.
|
Will Power
|
Team Penske
|
Chevrolet
|
185.896
|
|
4.
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
Team Penske
|
Chevrolet
|
185.143
|
|
5.
|
Takuma Sato
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|
Honda
|
185.050
|
|
6.
|
Santino Ferrucci-R
|
Dale Coyne Racing
|
Honda
|
184.830
|
|
7.
|
James Hinchcliffe
|
Arrow Schmidt Peterson
|
Honda
|
184.452
|
|
8.
|
Scott Dixon
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Honda
|
184.293
|
|
9.
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
184.206
|
|
10.
|
Felix Rosenqvist-R
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Honda
|
184.130
|
Other Honda Results
|
11.
|
Alexander Rossi
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
184.070
|
|
12.
|
Colton Herta
|
Harding Steinbrenner Racing
|
Honda
|
183.399
|
|
14.
|
Marcus Ericsson-R
|
Arrow Schmidt Peterson
|
Honda
|
183.130
|
|
15.
|
Zach Veach
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
182.547
|
|
16.
|
Graham Rahal
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|
Honda
|
182.065
|
|
22.
|
Marco Andretti
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
175.192
|