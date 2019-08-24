Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais put on an impressive display in qualifying today for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Illinois. Bourdais, in the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Vasser-Sullivan entry, went out 13th of the 22 drivers to make a qualifying attempt. In an exciting, and crowd pleasing two laps, he took over the pole position with a two-lap average of 185.927 mph. Bourdais held the pole during an onslaught by eight of the nine remaining drivers, who had all posted faster times during the midday practice. The ninth, and final driver, barely topped Bourdais’ speed (just over half a mile per hour), which guaranteed him a front row starting position. This is Bourdais’ best qualifying position of the year and best on an oval since taking the pole in Phoenix last year.

Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Quote:

“A very strong run for the SealMaster Honda No. 18. It was a really solid effort and the guys gave me a great car. It felt very similar to Phoenix (pole in 2018). You never completely know how things are going evolve from the practice session. The conditions are so different. During the qualifying run there was a lot of sliding around in turns one and two. I gave it everything I had and I’m just really pleased with the run.”

Fast Facts:

Today’s second place qualifying position is Bourdais’ highest of the season, surpassing a third in Texas. In the first 15 races of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, Bourdais has now qualified in the top-10 nine times. In addition to the second and the third in Texas, he qualified fifth at Barber Motorsports Park and Mid-Ohio, seventh at Road America and for the Indy 500, eighth at Toronto, ninth for Detroit Race 2, and 10th for the INDYCAR Grand Prix.

This is Bourdais’ best qualifying position in three attempts at WWT Raceway. He previous high was ninth in 2018. In two previous races his best finish is 10th in 2017.

After the first 14 races of the 17-race 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, Bourdais is 10th in the championship standings with 300 points on the strength of seven top-10 finishes including a season high third place finish at Barber and a fifth at COTA. He finished seventh at Pocono, eighth at Toronto and Texas, and ninth at Detroit GP Race 2 and Iowa. Bourdais also has four 11th place showings, Mid-Ohio, Detroit Race 1, Long Beach and the INDYCAR GP, placed 12th at Road America, 24th at St. Petersburg and 30th in the Indy 500.

Bourdais is contesting his 14th NTT IndyCar Series season and second with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2019 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be Bourdais’ 203rd NTT IndyCar Series start, third at Pocono Raceway and 45th on an oval.

In 202 career IndyCar starts, he has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all time).

Of Bourdais’ 44 career oval starts, 36 have come in the last seven years (35 in last six years). He has four poles (Phoenix, 2018; Milwaukee, 2006; Las Vegas, 2005; Lausitz, 2003). Phoenix was his first pole since Mid-Ohio in 2014 and first on an oval since 2006 at Milwaukee. Bourdais has earned five oval wins (Milwaukee, 2015; Milwaukee 2006; Las Vegas in 2005 and 2004; Lausitz, 2003). The oval win in Milwaukee in 2015 was his first oval victory since 2006 also at Milwaukee.

Bourdais made eight oval starts in Champ Car earning four victories: Lausitz, 2003; Las Vegas, 2004 and 2005; Milwaukee 2006 and capturing three poles: Lausitz, 2003; Las Vegas, 2005; Milwaukee, 2006.

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 40, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida

Race Broadcast:

Round 15 of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 23-24, on the 1.25-mile, on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Illinois (St. Louis Metro Area). The race will be broadcast on: