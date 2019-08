Parayko will take a high-speed ride in the Honda-powered two-seat Indy car on Saturday, August 24, at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Two major Honda marketing partnerships – NHL® and the NTT IndyCar Series® brought together by Honda’s Fastest Seat in Sports Madison, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 – Colton Parayko of the 2019 Stanley Cup…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.