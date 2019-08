INDIANAPOLIS (August 22, 2019) – The NTT IndyCar Series will run its fifth and final oval race of the season, heading next to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway, Round 15 of…



