LONG POND, Pa.—Weather dampened Pocono Raceway but not the spirits of A.J. Foyt’s ABC Supply team as Tony Kanaan topped the two hour practice session today as 22 drivers dialed in their cars in preparation for Sunday’s ABC Supply 500. Kanaan posted a top speed of 216.354 mph in his No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet with about 45 minutes left to go in the session.

Due to the inclement weather in the morning, qualifying was cancelled to allow the race teams ample time to sort out their cars on the 2.5-mile tri-oval dubbed the “The Tricky Triangle.” The downside was that Kanaan and Leist will be starting 19th and 20th respectively because the grid will be set according to the entrant point standings.

“Decent day, obviously not being able to qualify hurt us a bit but we can’t control the weather so I think we have a pretty decent car,” Kanaan said. “Our biggest challenge is that we will be starting in the back and this track is not an easy track to overtake on especially in traffic. I’m excited, it was a good day, the boys are happy. We needed that today. So we’ll take one day at a time.”