Pocono Qualifying Cancelled Due to Weather

Rain, low ceiling result in cancellation of IndyCar Series qualifying

ABC Supply 500 field set by team-owner points

Championship contenders Alexander Rossi to start second, Scott Dixon fourth

LONG POND, Penn. (August 17, 2019) – Low cloud cover, followed by rain showers, forced race officials to cancel qualifying Saturday at Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s ABC Supply Co., Inc. 500.

A scheduled one-hour morning practice session was scrubbed when overcast skies and a low ceiling prevented the required medical helicopter from flying to Pocono. A brief but heavy rain shower then soaked the 2.5-mile Pocono tri-oval, leading to the cancellation of qualifying.

As a result, the starting order for the 22-car NTT IndyCar Series field will be set by owner points, with last year’s race winner, Alexander Rossi, starting second to points leader Josef Newgarden. Defending series champion Scott Dixon will start fourth.

Later in the afternoon, the track dried sufficiently for the series to run a two-hour practice session, with Honda drivers claiming three of the top four positions, led by Dixon in second at 215.761 mph, with rookie Santino Ferrucci third at 215.377 mph and Rossi fourth at 215.373 mph.

Television coverage of Sunday’s 200-lap race, the second and final 500-mile race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, starts at 2 p.m. EDT on the NBC Sports Network.

NTT IndyCar Series ABC Supply 500

Circuit: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile oval) Long Pond, PA

2018 Winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport Honda) 191.314 mph average

Weather: Overcast, late-morning showers, 72 degrees F

Top-10, Honda Starting Lineup:

Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Speed mph Notes 1. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet N/A Qualifying cancelled; 2. Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda field set by owner 3. Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet championship points 4. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5. Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 6. Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 7. Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 8. Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 9. Felix Rosenqvist-R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10. James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Honda

Other Honda Results