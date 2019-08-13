A few more notes on the Arrow McLaren Racing SP deal – Hinchcliffe, Honda, the business side of things and more By Steve Wittich Here are some more notes from the Arrow McLaren Racing SP announcement. I’ve gleaned these from a teleconference with McLaren Racing’s Zak Brown and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ and other discussions…
A few more notes on the Arrow McLaren Racing SP deal – Hinchcliffe, Honda, the business side of things and more
category: TSO News
tags: 1978 Indianapolis 500, 2019, 2020, Arrow Electronics, Arrow McLaren Racing SP, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda Performance Development, James Hinchcliffe, Jerry Sneva, Marcus Ericsson, Marv Schmidt, McLaren Applied Technologies, McLaren Automotive, McLaren Racing, Sam Schmidt, Zak Brown