Lexington, Ohio (27 July 2019) – Meyer Shank Racing driver, Jack Harvey has continued to impress this season, adding another strong performance to his credit on Saturday after qualifying ninth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200 (Sunday NBC 4:05pm ET).

Harvey has now taken his No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda to the top ten in qualifying three times this season, all of which led to a top ten race finish.

The second year NTT IndyCar team has proven to have a strong pace in the close field of drivers in its eighth IndyCar event this season. The Honda Indy 200 is extra special to Meyer Shank Racing which is based just outside of Columbus and has several friends, family and local sponsors attending the event weekend.

Mid-Ohio is the site where Harvey scored his first ever win in North America and is now showing that same pace in his IndyCar career. Harvey got off to a quick start at Mid-Ohio, closing out Friday’s practice tenth fastest. That momentum rolled into qualifying on Saturday after finishing fifth in Group 1 with a 1:05.910-second lap.

Harvey praised the balance of the car after transferring into Top 12 qualifying which saw him bring home the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda ninth in the qualifying order after laying down a 1:05.723-second lap.

“I am really happy with a top ten start,” said Harvey. “We are only a part-time team but we are competitive like a full-time team. I know how important this race is for everyone at Meyer Shank Racing and we have put ourselves in a good position to have a great race day. My goal is to make everyone that is here to support us as well as our partners, AutoNation and SiriusXM, proud. We are right in the window to have success and I know that the MSR guys can put together a great car for me to be competition tomorrow.”

Co-Owner, Mike Shank has had a sort of homecoming at Mid-Ohio after growing up at the track, racing there himself and running successful sports car and IndyCar programs at the track. The top ten qualifying run was a positive addition to the weekend for Shank.

We have a plan and we have expectations,” said Shank. “Even though we have had success in the past we can’t lose sight of the plan and qualifying in the top ten is a part of that plan. The crew and Jack have shown so much improvement this year and we are starting to see those results come together and I couldn’t be more proud. We will only go forward tomorrow with clean strategy and letting Jack put the hammer down behind the wheel.”

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race day will start off with Warm Up at 12:00pm ET with a race start scheduled for 4:05pm ET. Live NBC race coverage will begin at 4:00pm ET or listen live on SiriusXM ch. 209 or Online Ch. 970.