CHEVROLET RACING IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE, LEXINGTON, OHIO

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFICATIONS RECAP

JULY 27, 2019

Will Power puts Chevy on Pole at Mid-Ohio

Chevy drivers claim three in top 4 for Mid-Ohio race

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 27, 2019) – Will Power claimed his fourth NTT P1 Award at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and 57th of his career to lead three Chevrolet drivers qualifying on the first two rows for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Power posted a quick lap of 1 minute, 5.1569 seconds (124.757 mph) on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in the Firestone Fast Six session in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Power will start on the front row for the fourth consecutive year for the 90-lap race. He’s finished on the podium the past three races at the track.

Team Chevy drivers have secured the NTT P1 Award in seven of the eight races at the track – and 90 poles overall in 131 races — since the Bowtie brand’s return to NTT IndyCar Series manufacturer competition in 2012. Chevrolet has won the pole seven times, including the past three, in 13 races this season.

“So happy to get the pole. It’s great for confidence for me and for my guys,” said Power, who trails only Mario Andretti’s 67 in Indy car all-time poles. “I feel so bad for my guys. I’ve made some mistakes, so it was good to pay those guys back with some positive energy. I really want to win a race now.”

Power delivered the 270th pole for Team Penske in Indy car competition.

Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud – the past two race winners — will start from Row 2. Newgarden, the NTT IndyCar Series championship points leader driving the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, qualified third at 1:05.7885. Pagenaud, driver of the No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, recorded a best lap of 1:05.8958 in the final session.

Pagenaud has registered five top-five finishes at the track since 2012 — including a victory from the pole in his 2016 NTT IndyCar Series championship season. Newgarden won at the track in 2017 during his run to the driver title.

Other Team Chevy qualifiers:

13th – Spencer Pigot, No. 21 Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

16th – Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet

18th – Ed Jones, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa Cheverolet

21st – Matheus Leist, No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

22nd – RC Enerson, No. 31 Lucas Oil School Carlin Chevrolet

23rd – Tony Kanaan, No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet