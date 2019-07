By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Qualifying starts with the ambient temp at 82, track at 111, and humidity at 51%. We have a breeze blowing nicely here that I didn’t really notice this morning. Looks like it would push your car a little wider at Turn 1, and be mostly a headwind at Turn 4. Round…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.