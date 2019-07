CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES HONDA INDY 200 MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE LEXINGTON, OHIO TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE JULY 25, 2019 Chevrolet aims for another Mid-Ohio victory Chevrolet impressive on 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio road course Chevrolet drivers have three wins, six poles at track Team Chevy drivers are first and third in championship standings Josef Newgarden,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.