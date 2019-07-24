Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes Honda Indy 200 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Round 13 of 17 in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series DATE: July 26-28, 2019 PRACTICE BROADCASTS: Live on INDYCAR Pass, the direct-to-consumer streaming product from NBC Sports Gold, on Friday from 11:20-12:05 p.m. and 3:15-4:00 p.m. And Saturday from 10:30-11:15…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.