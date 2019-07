By Steve Wittich Well, the 2019 Iowa 300 will go down as one of longest race day(s), literally, that I’ve experienced. I left my hotel in Pella, Iowa at 7:30 am on Saturday and returned a little over 20 hours later, just before 4 am on Sunday. As I mentioned before the race, the nearly…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.