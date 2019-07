SUCCESS GOING FROM 21ST TO NINTH IN IOWA 300 BOURDAIS MAKES 200TH CAREER INDYCAR START Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Following a lengthy delay due to rain, Sebastien Bourdais made a success out of his 200th career IndyCar start by going from 21st on the starting grid to a ninth place finish last night in the Iowa 300 on the…



