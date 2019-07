STARTING FIELD SET FOR IOWA 300; ED CARPENTER RACING FOCUSING ON TONIGHT’S FINAL PRACTICE Ed Carpenter and Spencer Pigot Will Spend Evening Session Dialing in Race Setups (NEWTON, Iowa) July 19, 2019 – Qualifying Notes Qualifications are complete at Iowa Speedway and Ed Carpenter Racing is now focused on this evening’s final practice as preparations…



