Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy Toronto – Streets around Exhibition Place NTT IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – Sunday, July 14, 2019 RAHAL RECOVERED FROM LAP 1 CONTACT WITH POWER TO FINISH NINTH IN THE HONDA INDY TORONTO; SATO WAS FIFTH WHEN HIS CAR CAUGHT ON FIRE AND RETIRED IN 22ND GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.