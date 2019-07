July 13, 2019 TORONTO – Toronto is one of the favorite venues in the NTT IndyCar Series for the ABC Supply Racing drivers Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist but this weekend has been frustrating for both of them. After qualifying today on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit, Leist will start 19th and Kanaan 22nd in the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.