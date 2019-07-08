Wickens to demo Arrow-modified Acura NSX in Toronto https://twitter.com/robertwickens/status/1148264483674042369 Robert Wickens will drive an Acura NSX equipped with hand controls at this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto, 11th round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series, with the necessary modifications made by his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team’s partner Arrow Electronics. It will be the first…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.