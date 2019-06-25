By Steve Wittich Defending Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward, who has made seven NTT IndyCar Series starts this season will be making his debut in the FIA Formula 2 Championship this coming weekend at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. O’Ward, who finished 17th in last weekend’s REV Group Grand Prix At Road America, will…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.