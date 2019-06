Tough Day at the Office for Ferrucci at Road America Elkhart Lake, WI (June 23, 2019) – Luck wasn’t on the side of Dale Coyne Racing and rookie Santino Ferrucci on Sunday during the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR at Road America with the driver of the #19 Cly-Del Manufacturing Honda finishing 19th. The #19…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.