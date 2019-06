By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Well, sometimes we get confused and sometimes things really are confusing! Today is one of the latter! After Practice #2 we got another real practice, but it was NOT Practice #3. Instead it is labeled the Warm-Up/Pit Stop Practice. I initially thought we wouldn’t even get a time sheet. Normally for…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.