Ferrucci Scores Best Finish with a Fourth Place in Texas Fort Worth, Texas (June 8, 2019) – Rookie Santino Ferrucci continued to impress with his on-track performances aboard his #19 Cly-Del Manufacturing Dale Coyne Racing entry on Saturday night as he scored his best NTT IndyCar Series finish with a fourth place at Texas Motor Speedway,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.