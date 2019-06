Teenagers Cole Keatts, Gray Leadbetter Make DRR ARX2 Debuts Too LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 8, 2019) – Indy 500 drivers Sage Karam and J.R. Hildebrand made their ARX Rallycross debuts Saturday in the Cooper Tire ARX of Mid-Ohio season opener and the pair were impressive with a second for Karam and fourth for Hildebrand in the ARX2…



