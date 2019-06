By Steve Wittich The NTT IndyCar Series will be making their 31st visit to Texas Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 2019 season. The first oval to host Indy cars in the Lone Star State was the 1.062 mile Arlington Downs Raceway dirt oval which played host to a trio of AAA ‘big…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.