Ferrucci has Forgettable Day in Detroit Race 1 Detroit, MI (June 1, 2019) – Following a severe weather delay that forced a shortened-75-minute race, Dale Coyne Racing’s Santino Ferrucci had a day to forget in Race 1 of the double header in Detroit, crossing the finish line in 19th place. After qualifying in 22nd place earlier…



