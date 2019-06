BOURDAIS JUST MISSES TOP-10 IN RAIN SHORTENED DETROIT GRAND PRIX RACE 1 Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 was shortened from 70 laps to 75 minutes (43 laps) due to severe weather at the start of the race. Sebastien Bourdais used his considerable skill in the wet, and eventually a dry…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.