By Steve Wittich A dominating weekend by Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden began with the first practice on Friday morning, includes Saturday’s qualifying and race and continued into this morning’s qualifying session. For the second straight day, the pair of Americans will start on the front row in Motown. Rossi started on pole yesterday, but…
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation – Sunday – 12:30 pm – Newgarden and Rossi continue weekend dominance in qualifying
category: TSO News