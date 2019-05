Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, May 30th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Round 7 and 8 of 17 in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series DATE: May 31 – June 2, 2019 PRACTICE BROADCASTS: Live on INDYCAR Pass, the direct-to-consumer streaming product from NBC Sports Gold, on Friday from 10:55-11:40…