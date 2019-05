SOURCE: INDYCAR PR: The following is TV information shared by NBC this morning. NBC expects to distribute a press release later today, complete with updated ratings information. Yesterday’s Indy 500, the first-ever on NBC, delivered a 3.86 overnight rating, up 15% vs. 2018 (3.35 on ABC) and the best in three years. The overnight rating…



