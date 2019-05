Rossi Runs Second For Honda at Indianapolis 500 Alexander Rossi finishes second after taking battle for victory to the final laps Takuma Sato recovers from one-lap deficit to finish third Santino Ferrucci, in a spectacular drive, leads rookie runners with run to seventh SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 26, 2019) – Alexander Rossi took the battle…



