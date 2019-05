Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, May 24th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 NTT IndyCar Series CARB DAY NOTES/QUOTES – May 24, 2019 SATO THIRD FASTEST, KING FOURTH AND RAHAL 17TH IN CARB DAY PRACTICE: ALL HAPPY WITH RACE CAR SETUP 1) Tony Kanaan 225.517 mph 3) Takuma Sato 226.468 mph 4) Jordan King 225.337…