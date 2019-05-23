Indianapolis, Indiana (May 23, 2019) – Juncos Racing announced today that Hagerty will sponsor Kyle Kaiser’s No. 32 entry in the 103rd Running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge. Hagerty is the worlds largest specialty insurer of collector vehicles and publisher of Hagerty magazine.

Juncos Racing Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are excited and humbled by a trusted company like Hagerty choosing Juncos Racing as its partner for the Indy 500. Hagerty shares a passion for motorsports through its automotive lifestyle brand and its connection to its members. Its companies like Hagerty that stepped in to protect our ability to make a run in the Indy 500 as they focus everything they do around the love of driving and thrill of racing. We are truly grateful that they chose to honor our hard work by partnering with us for this race.”

“We are excited to be a part of Juncos Racing as Kyle returns for a second year at the Indy 500,” said Chandler McCallum, head of Motorsport Marketing for Hagerty. “We will be broadcasting live updates directly to our members to cheer him across the finish line.”

The partnership between Juncos Racing and Hagerty brings together the passion for racing, and the protection of driving for automotive enthusiasts.

Juncos Racing recently made headlines during qualifying for the Indy 500 this past weekend as Kyle Kaiser secured the final spot on the grid of 33 in a dramatic final attempt.

The 103rd Running of the Indy 500 begins May 26th at 12:45pm EST live on NBC.