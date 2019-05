Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, May 22nd 2019

Dreyer & Reinbold Families & Indy 500 Connection Traces Back to 1927 SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 22, 2019) – Indy 500 team owner Dennis Reinbold and his family hold the longest legacy at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It dates back to 1927 with his grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serves as a mechanic and crewman…