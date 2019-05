Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, May 20th 2019

Rookie Colton Herta will start fifth in closest field in ‘500’ history Sebastien Bourdais qualifies seventh, Alexander Rossi ninth in “Fast Nine” session James Hinchcliffe makes the field in last row “Bump Day” qualifying All 18 Honda entries qualify for next weekend’s Indianapolis 500 INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 19, 2019) – Colton Herta led…