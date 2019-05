Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, May 19th 2019

The order for the Final Row Shootout was set utilzing the qualifying draw on “Fast Friday.” James Hinchcliffe – #5T Max Chilton – #59 Fernando Alonso – #66 Sage Karam – #24 Patricio O’Ward – #31 Kyle Kaiser #32 The order for the Fast Nine Shootout is the reverse order in which they finished yesterday….