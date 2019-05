By Steve Wittich The first car on track when the iconic 2.5-mile oval opened for practice at 8 am, was Max Chilton, who turned a couple of laps as a system’s check. The second car on track was Ben Hanley, who was able to up his fastest lap without a tow from 225.492 mph to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.