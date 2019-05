Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 18th 2019

SOURCE: DRAGON SPEED PR 18 May 2019 – DragonSpeed, the international sportscar team which has won endurance races in IMSA, ELMS, and FIA WEC competition this year, will focus its energies on expanding its current schedule of selected NTT IndyCar Series events in 2020. DragonSpeed Team Principal Elton Julian said, “The Le Mans 24 Hours next…